Bafang opens Taichung office, welcomes Huang as Taiwan contact agent

Bafang has welcomed Denise Huang as its Taiwan contact agent in the recently opened office in Taichung City.

“Our Taiwan representative needed to be experienced with OEM manufacturers, supply chains and the current global market trends,” said Sunny He, Bafang’s co-founder and deputy general manager. “That’s why we are glad to join forces with Denise who has developed keen insider knowledge after more than ten years in the bicycle industry for several OEM and aftermarket businesses.”

Huang added: “It’s my honour to become Bafang’s Taiwan agent and I already enjoy the many different challenges I expected from my new occupation. To create and keep good relationships with all Taiwan customers is the service that has top priority to me – and to Bafang – in our common goal: to be a trust-worthy business partner for our customers and to further be part of the sustainable success story of e-mobility.”

Bafang’s Taichung office services OEM customers in Taiwan for sales, after sales, product presentations and all other aspects of OEM needs and requests.