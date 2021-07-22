Bafang present at Pro-Days exhibition in Paris

Share Facebook

Bafang was present at the Pro-Days cycling industry exhibition, which took place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from 18th-20th July.

The event saw 195 exhibitors, representing 980 brands, participate, with an estimated 2,700 professionals from the cycling industry attending, in an exhibition hall covering an area of 19,800m².

At the show, visitors learned about the latest models, technologies, and future market trends, laying a foundation for the companies’ ordering plans. In the test riding area in front of Hall 4, attendees were able to directly experience various latest e-bike models and vehicles displayed by brand manufacturers.

Bafang presented several drive systems for e-mountain, e-road and e-city bikes at the show, showcasing the provision of high-quality power solutions. Many bike professionals came to visit the stand, undertake intensive discussions and test out the products.

At the Bafang stand, several European and international partner bike brands were presented, featuring different Bafang drive systems: French brands Matra (e-Race with M800 mid motor e-system) and Arcade (M400 and M445 mid as well as H400 front motor e-system); and US brand EVELO (H300 rear motor e-systems). The partner bike range was augmented by special Bafang test e-bikes, which included a demonstration of the brand-new H700 automatic 2-gear rear motor.

The B2B event greeted around 900-1,000 visitors each day to browse the exhibitors’ stands, which included e-bike and traditional pedal bikes, bike tools, clothing and accessories.

