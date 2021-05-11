Bafang presents latest product developments at China Cycle 2021

Share Facebook

E-drive systems manufacturer Bafang presented a wide range of its latest product developments at China Cycle 2021, which was held from 5th-8th May at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

To demonstrate the company’s technological flexibility and customer-led approach, the large Bafang booth had products divided into three distinct groups serving different regions: Europe, North America and China. One of the most popular products on show was the M500 drive system, which is widely used across the European market.

Joe Jiang, director of Bafang’s marketing and sales centre, said: “China is a big country for bicycles. With the continuous development of China, e-scooters have been becoming the main means of transportation. Therefore, in the future, we plan to redirect some of our resources to the domestic market and create more market growth opportunities.”

On the second day of the expo, Bafang held well-attended product information sharing sessions, revealing the features, technical data and capabilities of the new ranges for the North American and European markets.

The Bafang booth buzzed with visitors from the e-bike and wider bicycle sectors throughout the show, said the company, and welcomed a delegation of senior industry leaders including Liu Suwen, chairman of the China Bicycle Association, and Tao Xiaonian, vice chairman of the China National Light Industry Council.

Over 1,000 companies exhibited at the expo, all focused on furthering the high-quality development of the bicycle industry.

