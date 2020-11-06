Bafang relaunches website with refreshed look and enhanced functionality

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bafang has relaunched its website, offering a refreshed look, enhanced functionality and detailed information on the complete product range, from the wide variety of e-drive systems through to batteries and displays.

A 3D bike model on the home page aids with decision-making for selecting an e-drive system, battery or display, while a dedicated area of the site covers all product application scenarios – e-MTB, e-road, e-tour, e-city and e-cargo. E-drive systems can be filtered by rated power, weight or maximum torque.

Additional information is available in the site’s FAQ section and in the blog, where articles provide riding and maintenance tips and the latest Bafang news. Partner e-bike brands are also listed, allowing visitors to explore the options offered by bike brands which incorporate Bafang products into their ranges.

The entire site is available in both English and German. The relaunch of the site follows the October move of Bafang’s German operation to larger premises in Hövelhof.

Chairman and managing director Qinghua Wang said: “Bafang’s goal is to produce innovative and high-quality products for our customers that make a tangible contribution to their riding comfort. Our employees are dedicated to this aim. We embrace every challenge and strive to develop new, ground-breaking products that set new standards.”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: