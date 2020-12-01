Bafang to continue sponsorship of CST PostNL Bafang MTB racing team

Share Facebook

Bafang has confirmed its ongoing sponsorship of the CST PostNL Bafang mountain bike racing team into the 2021 Olympic year and beyond.

During the two years of sponsorship to date, there has been ‘intensive’ collaboration between the e-drive systems manufacturer, mountain bike brand American Eagle and the riders of the team. The e-MTB developed by Bafang and American Eagle, the E-agle, was ridden by the team to compete in its first e-MTB events.

Jack Brandsen, Europe general manager for Bafang, stated: “Since it is very stimulating for Bafang to work with one of the most professional mountain bike teams in the world, to develop together products that meet the high demands of the team in terms of durability, reliability and top performance, we are very happy to continue our partnership.

“The feedback we get from the professional riders is very useful, we transform this into improvements not only for the team products but also for all our products in the mass market.”

