Bafang’s drive systems present at Polish Bike Expo outdoor event

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bafang was present at the Polish Bike Expo outdoor event held in Wilanów, Warsaw, from 15th-16th May, where visitors could see Bafang’s drive systems for e-mountain and e-city bikes.

The event, which had a theme of promoting cycling safety, greeted around 500 visitors each day who could browse 30 exhibitor stands, which included e-bike and traditional pedal bikes, accessories and tourism attractions. In addition, several food trucks served a variety of street food from around the world.

A special bike pump track was set up on which children and adults alike were able to test the bikes for themselves.

At the Bafang stand, several local and European partner bike brands were presented, featuring different Bafang drive systems: LeaderFox (e-MTBs with M500 mid-motor e-system), Zasada (H600 front motor e-system), and Dutch brand Amslod (M400 and M420 mid-motor e-systems).

The partner bike range was supplemented by special Bafang test e-bikes.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: