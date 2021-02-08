Bafang’s Jack Brandsen set to depart company

Share Facebook

Jack Brandsen is set to depart Bafang on 31st March after a six-year tenure at the helm of its European headquarters in Wijchen, The Netherlands.

He joined Bafang Electric Motor Science Technology B.V. in 2014, where he built up a strong team of service, sales and administration specialists. The company customer base and revenue both grew during this period.

“I am someone who likes to build an organization and that is exactly what I have been doing for the past few years,” said Brandsen. “And although you’re never finished, it is a good time for me to leave and look for a new challenge. I would like to remain active in the bicycle industry because this market appeals to me greatly and I have gained a lot of experience and developed a good network there.”

He added: “I have a lot of respect for Bafang, it is a hard-working company, with an excellent management and innovative technology team, which resulted in a fivefold increase in turnover over the past six years.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been working with and for Bafang and I wish its team members all the best for the future. It has been an honour to have contributed to Bafang’s development over the past years.”

Brandsen can be reached under +31 6 8191 8717 or via email at jackbrandsen@live.nl.

