Bafang’s Suzhou factory shutdown extended amid coronavirus

Bafang’s Chinese New Year factory shutdown has been extended following a coronavirus lockdown throughout the country.

An official Government statement has said the company’s Suzhou facility “must not open” until 8th February.

A Bafang press release read: “As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of e-bike drive systems, Bafang wants to inform their customers about the consequences of an officially ordered business shut-down: Following a governmental statement from the city of Suzhou, all corporations have to keep their offices and production sites closed for another week after the traditional Chinese New Year festivities.”

Jack Brandsen, Europe general manager for Bafang, said: “Instead of the usual maximum of 60 days, the delivery of components to OE customers could be extended by a few days.

“We expect 65 to 70 days lead time in the upcoming weeks. This is still much shorter than most of our competition.”

Should the authorities in China take further measures and/or extend the current mandatory break for companies, even greater delays in the supply chain cannot be ruled out.