Balfe’s Bikes opens new Chiswick store

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Balfe’s Bikes has opened its 11th store, located in Chiswick.

The retailer has experienced significant growth over the last 18 months, fuelled in part by the COVID-19 cycling boom which has seen an increase in Londoners jumping on their bikes.

In 2020, Balfe’s opened six new stores in London and the South East, as well as moving to a new warehouse and distribution centre near Gatwick Airport. The new store is at 124-126 Chiswick High Road.

Balfe’s stocks over 30 different bike brands from manufacturers including Trek, Brompton, Specialized and Whyte. The new store will have over 80 bikes available for customers to view and test ride.

Every Balfe’s Bikes store has a fully equipped workshop to help keep customers’ wheels turning, with repairs and servicing provided by trained and accredited mechanics. Also in store will be a range of clothing, parts, and accessories to support riders of all abilities and interests, from commuting to road cycling and mountain biking.

Store manager Robin Foad said: “It’s great to be opening our doors in Chiswick, which has excellent cycling infrastructure, and we are excited to be able to support new and existing riders. Being able to offer great products and service is at the heart of Balfe’s Bikes, and we hope to make this new store a valued part of the local cycling community.”

The new store at 124-126 Chiswick High Road will be open seven days a week.

www.balfesbikes.co.uk

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: