Ballinger to replace Groves as BikeBiz editor

James Groves has stepped down from his position as group editor on BikeBiz and MMB after three-and-a-half years at the helm.

Having joined BikeBiz in March 2018, Groves led the brand through two acquisitions, first by Future Publishing and later Biz Media, before launching micromobility sister title MMB in July 2020.

Groves will be replaced by Cycling Weekly news editor Alex Ballinger from 1st November.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in the cycling industry,” said Groves. “The market has continued to flourish throughout my tenure and I have no doubt that there are many great years ahead for such a passionate community of cycling businesses.

“It feels rather anomalous to be handing over the reins, but from a personal perspective, it’s simply time for a new challenge in a new marketplace.

“Once I had taken the decision to leave, I knew exactly who I wanted to lead the brands into 2022 and beyond, and I’m delighted that Alex has accepted the opportunity.

“He possesses the perfect balance of cycling enthusiasm and journalistic talent and I have no doubt that both BikeBiz and MMB will prosper under his leadership.”

Ballinger said: “It feels slightly surreal to be part of this announcement, but I’m thrilled to be joining the team. Like many BikeBiz readers, I’ve grown up around bikes and the cycling industry, whether it’s MTB, commuters, road cycling, or BMX, and to be taking the step into the editor role feels like the right place at the right moment.

“Thank you to James and the team. Hopefully, I can keep bringing you all the great stuff you’ve come to expect from BikeBiz. I look forward to meeting you all (hopefully in person!) soon.”