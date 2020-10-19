Basso launches into UK market with Chicken CycleKit

Share Facebook

Italian bike brand Basso has launched into the UK market exclusively with Chicken CycleKit.

“Whenever we establish a new partnership it is a very delicate moment for me because it is like putting my baby in the hands of a stranger,” said Basso CEO, Alessandro Basso. “In this case, there is no stranger as Chicken CycleKit for me has always been the right partner that can share our values and will be able to exploit the vision of Basso in the UK.

“At Basso, we are extremely honoured to set up this partnership and we cannot wait to see what is coming up next.”

Mike Catlin, owner of Chicken CycleKit, added: “Basso is a perfect fit for us, a premium made in Italy brand that gives retailers an opportunity to offer something truly special to their customers. We have dealers appointed for launch and are actively seeking more to join the growing family.”

The full range is in stock and the distributor is looking for any interested dealers to enquire now.

To find out more about the range, speak to your Chicken CycleKit area manager, call Dale Moore in our sales team on 01525 381347 or visit the Chicken CycleKit B2B.

