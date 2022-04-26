Batribike’s demo scheme sees high uptake from dealers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Batribike has said it has seen a high uptake in its demo bikes scheme, following its launch to dealers in March.

Dealers choose two bikes from band A and one from band B, giving a total of three bikes. The bikes are then invoiced to be paid at the end of October with a significantly increased margin on those three bikes.

“The scheme has had a high uptake from our dealer network. It is a win-win situation for us all,” said Batribike general manager Sam Coulson.

“Dealers have bikes in-store to demonstrate to potential customers and can then order in bikes from the Batribike warehouse. We have good stock levels and offer a next day delivery service (Tuesday to Friday).

“We have had significant expansion in our dealer network over the last couple of years and are looking to continue this trend. The success of the scheme has meant that we are now extending it to cover new dealers.”

Batribike is an electric bike brand based in Lincolnshire, serving an established network of dealers across the UK.

For further information on becoming a Batribike dealer, contact the Batribike office at info@batribike.com or 01427 787774, or use the dealer opportunities form on the website: https://batribike.com/contact-us/dealer-opportunities.

Read more: Hammerhead and Suunto announce collaborative partnership

Earlier this month, Evolving Sports Distribution announced that it is now offering dealers demo bikes for the shop floor on a buy now pay October deal. Dealers can choose three bikes from the Dallingridge range they want to stock and pay later this year, reordering bikes off the back of sales.

Evolving Sports said: “We are committed to helping our dealers grow profitable businesses, this offer will help with important cash flow, freeing up investment for other areas of the businesses. We are actively looking to grow our dealer network in the UK.”