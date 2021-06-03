Beeline launches Kickstarter campaign for Beeline Velo 2

Share Facebook

Beeline has launched its Kickstarter campaign for the Beeline Velo 2, which boasts a brand new navigation interface, a larger display screen, a twist-lock mounting mechanism and improved waterproofing.

The Beeline Velo 2 is also paired with the Beeline App which provides customised routes based on community feedback. Users can type in their destination and will be given varying journey options to get there, based on the type of ride they want to take. The Beeline Velo 2 will provide tracking details as you ride including a speedo, odometer and ETA.

The Beeline Velo 2 will be available at exclusive prices for Kickstarter backers, starting at $69.This is Beeline’s second cycling-focused Kickstarter campaign, with the inaugural round of funding assisting the production of the Beeline Velo in 2015.

Beeline co-founder Mark Jenner said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the new Beeline Velo 2 and can’t wait to get it into the hands of our customers. Since COVID, cycling has played an even more crucial role in keeping people safe, healthy and happy, and this product is designed to make bike rides better for everyone. We started on Kickstarter back in 2015, so it’s great to be back to offer something special to that community.”

Founded in April 2015 by Jenner and Tom Putnam, London-based Beeline aims to help cyclists and motorcyclists have better journeys through intuitive navigation technology. It is backed by London VCs Seedcamp and True.Global as well as the Mayor of London’s Co-investment Fund, Earlymarket and equity crowdfunding community, Seedrs. It is the recipient of grants from the European Space Agency and Innovate UK.

