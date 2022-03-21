Ben Hillsdon joins Canyon Bicycles as global communications manager

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Canyon Bicycles has announced that Ben Hillsdon is joining the company as global communications manager.

Hillsdon brings over 10 years of experience in public and private sector bicycle industry positions to the role. For the last seven years, he worked for the global component brand Shimano, leading on PR and communications in the EMEA region.

During this time, he led the company’s media and public relations operation, spearheading numerous high-profile media launches. His previous experience includes stints at Raleigh in the UK and on Cycling England’s Cycling City programme, where he employed behaviour change tactics to encourage more cycling in Bristol.

He joins Canyon to build on this experience, guiding the company’s global media relations and leading on communication of new bicycles, new technologies and outreach towards new markets.

“I have been closely following Canyon’s journey for many years and have been consistently impressed with their commitment to pushing levels of performance,” he said.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the company as they start their journey to shape how the future of cycling and mobility can look, and I’m very much looking forward to working with the talented and committed individuals at Canyon, building on the huge steps the company has made in recent years.”

Hillsdon will be based in the Netherlands, working from Canyon’s new Amsterdam operation.

Read more: Phone mount brand Quad Lock returns to Madison with increased focus on IBDs

Simon Summerscales, head of marketing and brand: “The role of global communications manager is central to how we, as a company, want to move forwards. We have been building a formidable reputation in sport performance, but our ambition is to inspire everyone to ride and to unleash their potential, moving in a healthier and more sustainable way.

“That means we must set our sights further than just the existing bike community, continuing to promote our leadership in the fields of innovation, technology and performance, but also telling the story of our improved offering in the world urban cycling, e-bikes and connectivity.”