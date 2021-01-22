Bern Helmets appoints Spring PR to expand UK business

Share Facebook

Bern Helmets has appointed outdoor boutique agency Spring PR to handle its UK PR work.

Bern is a private helmet company with a 15-year legacy of “pioneering street-inspired gear that sets the tone for style, comfort, and safety on the streets, trails, slopes, and on the water”. The company is looking to expand its UK business with this appointment.

“Spring PR has been working the outdoor active lifestyle sector for 20 years,” said Stephanie Briggs, founder and managing director at Spring PR. “We have bags of experience both behind the desk and out in the field. We’re all active in one way or another so we know what we’re talking about firsthand.

“We’re delighted to be working with Bern – our sports contacts and connections with the lifestyle media are perfect for the brand. We’re confident that we’ll secure the coverage the brand needs to put them in the front of the minds of the snow and cycling consumer.”

