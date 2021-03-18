Bern launches two new bike helmets for SS21

Share Facebook

Bern had revamped two of its core styles for SS21 – the Watts 2.0 for adults and the Nino 2.0 for kids.

The helmets will be available in the UK at the end of the month with improved safety technology and new colourways.

Bern Watts 2.0

‘The Bern Watts 2.0 brings new technology to one of Bern’s iconic styles. It focuses on comfort and safety first and foremost but also style. Complete with MIPS brain safety system and with 11 vents, ensuring an increased airflow, this lightweight helmet will be your go-to helmet this season. Compatible with Bern’s Click- Mount Light and Snowsport Knit, meaning that you can use your helmet on the bike or the slopes, the Watts 2.0 is designed to make sure you can stay out there and stay safe all year long.’

The Watts 2.0 is available in three sizes – small, medium and large – and in six colourways, Matte Black, Matte Sand, Matte Forest, Matte Green, Matte Blush and Matte Ocean Blue.

Bern Nino 2.0

‘Bern has revamped the style and shape of the original Nino/Nina helmet. Now available with their newest safety technology, MIPS, and updated prints, kids will not only be safer than ever, they’ll also be excited to wear their helmet! With 13 vents, the Nino 2.0 has increased airflow and it’s also lightweight weighing in at 305.5g (MIPS adds 40g). The Nino 2.0 has a removeable flip visor and is also compatible with Bern’s cold weather bike knits and Asteroid Light, meaning that

this helmet is perfect all year round!’

The helmet is available in two sizes – small and medium – and in seven colourways, Matte Black, Satin Galaxy Pearl, Matte Lime, Matte Grapefruit, Matte Shark Bike, Metallic Space Splat and Matte Fun Fruits.

