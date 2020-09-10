Beryl bikes now available to hire in Christchurch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Beryl’s bike share scheme has arrived in Christchurch.

275 new bikes will be available to hire at 50 new Beryl bays via the free to download app. The bays have been selected and approved in conjunction with local authorities to ensure the scheme is in line with the needs of the community.

“I’m delighted about the bike share extension into Christchurch,” said councillor Vikki Slade, leader of the BCP Council. “We want people to be able to have far more choice about their local transport options, and these new bikes and convenient new bays will really help people to access cycling much more easily than before, particularly if you don’t own a bike, Beryl is a fantastic option.”

Beryl CEO Phillip Ellis added: “The success of our bike share scheme in Bournemouth and Poole has far exceeded people’s expectations. We’ve been delighted to have provided such an affordable, flexible and enjoyable micromobility system that now moves into the town of Christchurch creating an integrated sustainable transport network throughout the area.

“BCP Council’s most recent travel survey showed that Christchurch had the highest percentage of people cycling weekly so we know the appetite within the area is there and look forward to providing residents with a convenient bike share scheme.”

Riders will have a payment choice of Pay-As-You-Ride (£1 unlock fee and 5p per minute), Minute Bundles (no unlock fee and bundles starting at 100 minutes for £5) or Day Passes (24 hours of unlimited riding for £12). Trips ending outside of a Beryl Bay will be charged a £2 fee.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: