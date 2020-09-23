Beryl celebrates one million kilometres ridden in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole

Share Facebook

Beryl and BCP Council are celebrating over one million kilometres ridden in Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole since the introduction of the bike share scheme.

This equates to a potential CO2 saving of 22,142 tonnes throughout the area.

The British micromobility provider has helped residents and visitors move around the area in a greener way since the launch of the scheme in June 2019. Beryl recently won the competitive tender that allowed it to extend the service area into Christchurch with an additional 275 bikes and 50 new Beryl bays.

Councillor Andy Hadley, portfolio holder for transport and infrastructure at BCP Council, said: “Over one million rides on Beryl bikes locally is fantastic! We have such a beautiful county – to explore it by bike is an amazing experience, or simply using a Beryl to get to the shops or train station is such an easy option for everyone with our recently expanded service.”

Beryl CEO Philip Ellis added: “We’re delighted to have hit such a huge milestone just over a year after our launch in Bournemouth. The bikes have been warmly received since day one and it’s been incredible to see the large shift in journey habits and attitudes to greener alternatives.

“We’re looking forward to launching future cycling initiatives with BCP Council that will continue the district’s green recovery from COVID-19 and help make Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole a healthier and happier place to ride.”

Those using Beryl bikes are encouraged to wash their hands immediately before and after use, stay two metres away from others whilst cycling and not to ride in large groups. Beryl’s guidance on safe use of the service can be found here.

