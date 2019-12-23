Beryl partners with Citymapper in London

Beryl will be partnering with international travel platform Citymapper.

The app will now include Beryl bike and Beryl bay locations for all users in the City of London and Hackney. 350 Beryl bikes and 100 bays will be displayed on the app, allowing users to explore London on two wheels.

The Beryl service is currently available in the City of London and has recently been announced to be extending into the borough of Hackney.

Phil Ellis, Beryl CEO, said: “Integrations with platforms like Citymapper are a key part of our strategy in servicing large cities with impactful bike share. This integration offers a huge benefit to Londoners using the Citymapper app who will now be able to choose a Beryl bike for their journeys in the capital, whether it’s including the service in a longer journey involving public transport, or seeing the options to take a Beryl Bike door-to-door.”

Citymapper operates in the world’s largest cities, and users can switch between travel infrastructure in Washington, London, Paris, Madrid, Sydney, Hong Kong, Milan, Tokyo, Singapore, Chicago, Los Angeles County, Seattle, Berlin, Philadelphia and New York, where Beryl has recently announced they will be launching in spring of 2020.

Citymapper users in the City of London will be able to see Beryl Bikes as part of their transport options. They will then be able to hire a Beryl bike through the Beryl app, (available for iOS and Android). The bikes can be picked up and dropped off in marked ‘Beryl Bays’ that have been selected and marked out by the City of London Corporation to ensure the scheme is in line with the needs of the community.

Currently, Beryl is helping to get more people on bikes in London by lowering the barriers to cycling and offering riders 24 hours of totally free cycling with the promotional code FREEDAYLDN in the app. The code is redeemable for a day pass and can be used once per user; the 24-hour pass begins when the code is redeemed in-app.

Omid Ashtari, president and head of business of Citymapper, added: “We’re excited that Beryl is providing a green and active way to get around the City of London. This integration is part of our mission to help people understand all their transport options, making it simple to get from A to B.”