Beryl partners with Jobcentre Plus to provide affordable and sustainable transport option

Beryl has partnered with Jobcentre Plus to support young people on the UK Government’s Kickstart Scheme with an affordable, sustainable and enjoyable transport option.

The new travel initiative will allow anyone on the Kickstart Scheme across Bournemouth, Poole, Christchurch and Isle of Wight to access discounted journey options to and from work through Beryl’s bike share and e-scooter hire scheme.

Beryl CEO Philip Ellis said: “Inadequate transport is a barrier to employment opportunities for thousands of people across the UK, and we’re proud to partner with Jobcentre Plus to tackle this issue. Not only can commuting costs make up a large percentage of someone’s income but it can often be a very monotonous journey.

“Providing young people with free and discounted trips across our bike and e-scooter schemes will allow them to travel in an enjoyable and convenient way which can make a huge difference to their mental, physical and financial wellbeing.”

To access the discounted travel, users need to download the Beryl app to their smartphone and complete the sign-up process, then speak to their Work Coach who can provide a minute bundle that can be activated in the app and about financial support to pay for the £1.50 unlock fee. To ride a Beryl e-scooter, users must have a valid UK driving licence. All rides must finish in a Beryl bay, otherwise users will be charged the relevant fee.

Marie Boyce, employer and partnership manager – Bournemouth, Weymouth, Bridport, Poole and Blandford, added: “We are really excited about working with Beryl on this project. Helping to remove barriers, like the travel costs to a new job or providing an alternative to public transport, really helps our customers move in to work quickly.

“This is even more important for our younger customers on a Kickstart placement as this may be their first job.”

