Beryl to expand bike share scheme into Christchurch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Beryl’s bike share scheme is set to expand into Christchurch, part-funded by BCP Council.

The company has been awarded the contract following a competitive tender process and will deliver the service on behalf of the council. 275 brand new bikes will be provided and will be available for instant hire via the Beryl app.

“We’ve been delighted to offer an affordable and flexible bike-share system in Bournemouth and Poole, which has proved successful,” said Philip Ellis, Beryl CEO and co-founder. “So, we are really pleased to be now expanding this to Christchurch. This expansion is part of building an integrated, green and sustainable transport network in the area; this is more important than ever so we can’t wait to get started and offer our service to those who live, work and visit Christchurch.”

Expansion of bike share into Christchurch is a local funding commitment of BCP and Dorset Council’s successful Transforming Cities Fund bid. This secured £79 million of Government funding to deliver a package of measures to support sustainable transport. Five new cycle freeways will also be provided with segregated cycle lanes over the next three years.

Councillor Andy Hadley, portfolio holder for transport and infrastructure at BCP Council, said: “With a new Government strategy prioritising walking and cycling, Beryl bikes have proved incredibly popular since they launched here. They’re a great way to get about, without having to own a bike yourself.

“The extension into Christchurch follows the highly successful bike share in Bournemouth and Poole, where demand has far exceeded expectations, as well as locals telling us they wanted to see Beryl bikes in Christchurch.”

Dorset Council portfolio holder for highways, travel and environment, councillor Ray Bryan, added: “These additional Beryl Bikes add to our complement of local sustainable transport options for people, as well as being another tool to help us tackle air quality – at the heart of both our climate emergency ambitions, and one of the Transforming Cities Fund goals.”

Whilst the Bournemouth and Poole service was provided commercially, the Christchurch extension is being matched funded through BCP’s Local Transport Plan contributions. BCP’s initial investment to kick-start the scheme is £450,000.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: