Beryl to provide free rides for university students and staff in Bournemouth

Beryl is partnering with Bournemouth University and Arts University Bournemouth to offer students and staff access to its bikes at free and discounted prices.

The partnership will kick-off with a promotion starting today, 18th September, as students and staff begin returning to campus. 1000 x 200 Minute-Bundles have been co-funded by Beryl and Bournemouth University, along with 500 x 200 Minute-Bundles co-funded with Arts University Bournemouth. Students and staff can access the giveaway by signing up to the Beryl app with their university email address. They can then enter the unique code from their university and enjoy 200 minutes of free rides ending in a Beryl bay across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

“As waves of students and staff return to Bournemouth University and its surrounding areas, Beryl wants to help those looking for safe alternative transportation,” said Beryl CEO Philip Ellis. “We’re proud to deliver a service that can aid social distancing whilst also providing people with an enjoyable way to travel.

“We hope this partnership can help the tens of thousands studying or working at Bournemouth University to lead a sustainable transport revolution across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.”

Jim Andrews, chief operating officer at Bournemouth University, added: “Bournemouth University has a long-standing commitment to promoting and providing sustainable options for students and staff travelling to our campuses. The University is delighted to be partnering with Beryl Bikes to help reduce its environmental impact and to support the response to COVID-19.”

Those using Beryl Bikes are encouraged to wash their hands immediately before and after use, stay two metres away from others whilst cycling and not to ride in large groups. Beryl’s guidance on safe use of the service can be found here.

Tom Marshall, head of estates and campus services at Arts University Bournemouth, said: “Arts University Bournemouth welcomes the opportunity to work with Beryl Bikes as part of its drive to increase sustainable travel to the campus for students and staff. The current emphasis on travel methods such as cycling, in response to Covid-19, further supports AUB’s commitment to sustainable travel aligned with our wider environmental sustainability ambitions.”

