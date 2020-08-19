Beryl’s ‘Ride For Watford’ campaign raises over £2,000 for charities appeal

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Beryl’s ‘Ride For Watford’ campaign has raised £2,806 for the borough council’s Watford Helps COVID-19 Charities Appeal.

In partnership with PLM Central, every trip on a Beryl bike in the last fortnight has seen 50p donated on the rider’s behalf to the Watford Helps campaign. Additional funds were secured via text donations and Beryl donated 20% of the total value of minute bundles purchased during the campaign.

Beryl recorded 5,676 rides and 18,925 kilometres ridden during the ride-to-donate initiative, with 468 rides taken on a single day. Rides in Watford have exceeded 50,000 during the campaign. Beryl and Watford Borough Council are anticipating more to follow with new bays recently installed at Meriden Community Centre, Watford Cycle Hub (Chaffinch Lane), Cassio Common and Knutsford Playing Fields.

Elected mayor of Watford Peter Taylor said: “This has been an incredible fundraising initiative from Beryl and PLM Central for the Watford Helps COVID Appeal which now stands at £155,882. It is an amazing example of our local business community stepping up to support our town during this time of adversity.

“A big thank you to every resident who got involved with this and purchased the minute bundles. With over 5,000 rides, it is clear that people want to help Watford charities and their work. The donations will go a long way to support the outstanding work our voluntary sector is carrying out for those in need across the town.”

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, a supporter of Beryl’s campaign, added: “I’d like to offer a massive thanks and congratulations to those who got behind this unique and worthwhile campaign to help vulnerable people in Watford.

“Your efforts will go a long way in making a real difference to local charities that are working to get vital money to where it is needed most. Cycling is a great passion of mine and I hope this initiative has spurred on residents of Watford to take more journeys by bike where possible.”

100% of all donations made through ‘Ride For Watford’ will go directly to local charities. For more information on Beryl, please visit beryl.cc.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: