Bianchi becomes official sponsor of Giro d’Italia

Bianchi is the new official sponsor and exclusive bike brand of the Giro d’Italia.

The three-year agreement between Bianchi and RCS Sports also includes the UAE Tour, Il Lombardia, the Gran Fondo Il Lombardia and from 2021, the Strade Bianche. As part of the agreement with RCS Sport, Bianchi will supply the bikes for the technical assistance service operated by Shimano.

This year’s Giro d’Italia has been postponed after the Hungarian Government prohibited the organisation of mass events due to COVID-19. The 2020 Tour de France is now taking place from 29th August to 20th September.

“This partnership between Bianchi and the Giro is a dream come true,” said Salvatore Grimaldi, Bianchi Owner. “At this dramatic and important moment around the world, we felt the time was right to realise the partnership – because now more than ever, the people of Italy and those around the world need a reason to dream, a way of looking forward to the coming rebirth.

“It is a historic agreement between two big Italian names, both born in Milan and able to export the best of Italy through one of the most exciting and popular sports in the world, cycling.”

Bianchi will also be the official sponsor of the new-born Giro Virtual, taking place from 18th April to 10th May. The brand is also releasing the all-new Aria – Bianco Italia, an exclusive and limited edition of the Aria in clean ‘frost white’ with the Italian tricolore inserted on the chainstay and purple-turning-green inserts.

It is available on the Bianchi official e-store only for a limited duration time, from 15th April to 10th May.

Fabrizio Scalzotto, Bianchi CEO, added: “We believe that the bicycle – used both for racing and non-competitively – will be fundamental to the resumption of normal life after COVID-19. The Giro is more than a bike race, it is a cultural phenomenon, it is a shared piece of human heritage. That’s why we have decided to announce our collaboration now, when Italy needs a reason to get back in the saddle.

“Bianchi is a market-oriented company, and with this in mind, we will adopt an innovative approach compared to traditional sponsorships. We are looking to develop activations and collaborative marketing projects to get even closer to our customers in Italy and all over the world, not only with our products, but also with our values of innovation and inspiration.

“RCS Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport’s events and communication platform will provide effective support in pursuing our strategy across the more than 60 countries worldwide where Bianchi is present.”