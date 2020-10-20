Bianchi creates Australian distribution division

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bianchi has created an Australian distribution division, with operations set to start on 1st November.

The company said it is implementing a reorganisation of its commercial strategy and distribution, pursuing a more direct presence in key markets such as Australia. As part of a wider move to promote sales growth by creating its own distribution networks, it will focus on the end consumer experience and on improving and strengthening its retail network.

Bianchi Australia is set to start operations on 1st November from a new head office in Sydney.

“The creation of Bianchi Australia will enhance Bianchi’s market penetration and efficiency in the Asia-Pacific region,” stated Bianchi CEO Fabrizio Scalzotto. “We want to thank SOLA Sport for its support and dedication in recent years. We appreciate its contribution toward a smooth transition to the new Bianchi Australia.”

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: