Bianchi creates limited edition Specialissima Giro105 frames

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bianchi has created a limited edition of the Specialissima frames to mark 105 editions of the Giro.

The design of Specialissima Giro105, hand-painted in Italy, pays homage to the most beautiful parts of the home country of Bianchi and the Corsa Rosa. Every frame is numbered on the top tube, from 001 to 105.

“Specialissima Giro105 embodies a thousand of different connotations, flashing by in a haze of evocative colours and tones,” said a statement. “The special white of the frame, Bianchi’s Bianco Corsa, provides the perfect natural, neutral backdrop for this riot of redolent hues: it’s the colour of the finish line and the riders’ names drawn all over the road in chalk.”

The detailing on the fork and frame is picked out in Bianchi’s own specially-created shade of Enrosadira (or Alpenglow). It is the colour of light in the Dolomites at dawn or dusk, when the peaks seem to blaze in reds, golds and pink.

A representation of the Giro’s Trofeo Senza Fine (Endless Trophy) decorates the Specialissima Giro105’s fork. The Specialissima Giro105 weighs just 750g.

The new Specialissima Giro105 will be available on bianchi.com from 15th April 2022, and only for a limited time. It will be delivered in deluxe packaging containing special extras that will be released in the coming weeks.