Bianchi presents new gravel model Arcadex

Bianchi has launched the new full-carbon gravel model Arcadex.

The sculpted Arcadex carbon fibre frame weighs 1,100g (in size 55) and is ‘incredibly responsive’, said the brand, and combines the off-road capability with the speed and aesthetics of a road bike.

The frame design has been aerodynamically optimised for performance, with clearance for 700 x 42 or 650 x 47 tyres. The Arcadex is equipped for the installation of mudguards and carrier racks, and the frame also features better integration to protect against the ingress of mud and grime.

The Arcadex can run manual or electric drivetrains, with an ACR compatible headset and a streamlined connection between frame and stem courtesy of custom head tube and spacers.

It is available in two colour options, the gold storm or classic celeste, with both accompanied by ‘blue note’.

