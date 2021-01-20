Bianchi unveils new e-Omnia range

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bianchi is taking a “significant step forwards in the electric revolution” with the new e-Omnia family.

“The “Omnia” in its name – it means “everything” in Latin – mirrors the ambition of Bianchi Lif-e Electric Intelligence programme’s latest platform: to be your perfect e-bike, the bike for every kind of rider,” said Bianchi CEO Fabrizio Scalzott.

With the aim of shaping a ‘new way’ of moving, Bianchi is launching a new platform of high-performance e-bikes to meet the needs of every type of rider, from trekkers, travellers and tourists, to urban explorers, commuters and experienced mountain bike riders. Bianchi has defined three different worlds with three different types and eight models in total:

– C-Type: city

– T-Type: tourer (including men and women’s versions, and a full-suspension model FT-Type)

– X-Type: mountain (including a full suspension model FX-Type)

Claudio Masnata, Bianchi’s marketing manager, said: “With a rider-first approach, placing the user closer to Bianchi’s development process than ever before, Bianchi has created the most advanced 3D online bike configurator in the world with, 8,500 possible combinations of colours, features and specifications.”

Each individual can create their own e-Omnia that is suited to their needs. The configurator gives them the chance to craft everything about their new e-bike, from the chain or belt transmission to the ABS option, to the addition of a kickstand or carrier system, and different colourways are available in the Bianchi Signature Collection, in addition to the two standard colours offered for each model.

Integrated lights at the front, side and rear are a key feature of the e-Omnia family, making sure that the rider can see and be seen from every angle. The front and rear lights put out 40 lux for a visibility range of 100 metres, and visibility to others of up to 500 metres.

The Bianchi e-Omnia configurator is available at bianchi.com/e-omnia.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: