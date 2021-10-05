Bickers welcomes CST cycle tyre brand manager

Share Facebook

Bickers is extending its CST tyre range to include bicycle tyres, welcoming Ian Gregory Davis as CST cycle brand manager.

With Davis’ range of experience in bicycle-related roles, which include courier, mechanic, and most recently as training officer/workshop trainer with Activate Learning, his vast knowledge of the industry will be ‘invaluable’. In addition, he has worked in the USA, including nearly eight years working for Santa Cruz, progressing to global demo program manager before deciding to move back to the UK for personal reasons.

“I am privileged to be joining Bickers at the launch of their exciting new range of CST bicycle tyres,” said Davis. “At a time when cycling is becoming even more important in the quest for a cleaner, greener and healthier future this is the perfect time to introduce a good quality bicycle tyre brand to the market.

“I look forward to the challenge of promoting a progressive brand to both the industry and to the many cyclists in the UK.”