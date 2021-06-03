Big Bike Revival launches to give England’s cyclists “free MOT and service”

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has today launched its Big Bike Revival in England, which aims to fix would-be cyclists’ bikes and get the country cycling.

The Big Bike Revival will support new and returning cyclists in communities across England as it runs events across more than 300 centres, where people can turn up with their bikes and get them repaired on the spot for free.

The charity has estimated that one in three people in the UK either own or have access to a bike, and through its Big Bike Revival, it hopes to make as many of these bikes as possible safe for the road.

“Now in its seventh year, I like to think of our Big Bike Revival as a combination of a free MOT and service for the nation’s bikes – making sure they’re all in tip-top condition for a summer of cycling ahead,” said Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive.

“England fell in love with cycling during the lockdown and through the Big Bike Revival we’ll be looking to keep that love alive as we run public events and small, social group rides across the country. After more than a year of limited social contact, we’re keen to start helping those who want to cycle connect with new people, boost their wellbeing and build their confidence on two wheels.”

The project is made possible thanks to a £2 million funding package from the Department for Transport. Cycling minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Cycling is great for your health, the environment and for easing congestion on our roads so we’re delighted to be supporting this vital initiative with £2 million in funding.

“By helping more people take up cycling and spruce up their bikes, this scheme will go a long way in promoting active travel and achieving our vision for half of all journeys in towns and cities to be walked or cycled by 2030.”

Cycling UK’s Big Bike Revival is now in its seventh year and since its inception has reached a total of more than a quarter of a million people. That’s the equivalent of the population of a city the size of Hull being supported to cycle.

Last year, the programme shifted gears to help enable key workers to continue to travel to work safely while avoiding public transport. It then ran Dr Bike events in local communities to offer free bike checks and basic repairs to everyone.

Prior to the pandemic, almost half of the beneficiaries Cycling UK engaged with were non-regular cyclists, who rode once every two weeks or less. In 2021, Cycling UK aims to engage with 45% of those defined as non-regular cyclists, with a view to creating around 50,000 new cycling trips this year. On average, the programme could encourage around 1,875 new cycling trips per week or 270 new cycling trips every day.

The project will run until 31st December 2021 and will continue to offer support to help people carry on riding during the autumn and winter months. The Big Bike Revival is delivered in partnership with a diverse network of not-for-profit organisations around the country.

