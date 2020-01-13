Bike Boot launches on Kickstarter

Bike Boot, a new wheel locking system, has launched on Kickstarter.

The design allows users to “effortlessly prohibit access to transportation such as bicycles, skateboards, scooters and more”.

The system closes around a wheel with a clamp that is pulled shut and locked. A four-digit combo lock ensures that users “never have to worry about keys going missing or being found by the kids”.

“Keeping kids in line can require some creativity,” said a statement. “Whether it’s a daily regimen of forgetting their bike in the yard or a refusal to do chores, the route to laying down the law isn’t always straightforward.

“Bike Boot provides parents with a stress-free and easy method of limiting access to transportation when kids need to focus on other tasks. Forgetting one’s bicycle or skateboard in the yard will mean being locked up in the boot, an effective way to remind kids to put their belongings back in place.”

The Kickstarter campaign will run until 1st February.