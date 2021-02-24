Bike Connection Agency collaborates with IAA Mobility for new event

Share Facebook

Bike Connection Agency has announced its newest event in collaboration with IAA Mobility, Bike Connection Demo.

The event is planned for 18th-19th June in Andalo, Dolomiti Paganella Bike resort, Italy. It will provide an all-categories media testing platform for every brand involved in the bicycle industry, including complete bicycles, parts and accessories, and apparel and protection gear, as well as technology and digital solutions providers.

“It’s great to officially announce the first edition of Bike Connection Demo supported by IAA Mobility, a great addition to our agency’s portfolio,” stated Giulio Neri and Simon Cittati, founders of Bike Connection Agency.

“We are extremely pleased to bring a focused media testing platform to a prestigious event such as IAA Mobility. We are using all our experience in organising media events to ensure that every crucial factor will be present at our event.”

Bastian Dietz, cycling category manager, IAA Mobility, added: “I’ve been following Giulio and Simon and their bike connection events since the very beginning and was super happy when they liked the idea of collaborating.

“IAA Mobility is a huge mainstream media event itself. But we wanted an additional, invitational cycling-endemic media event in the alps to give our exhibiting brand partners also a great alpine testing opportunity. The bigger bicycle packages at IAA Mobility include free square meters for the demo event.”

An outdoor-only B2B event, with a set maximum number of brands and media representatives joining, Bike Connection Demo will be held in strict adherence of all COVID-19 prevention protocols, which will be in place nationally and within the host region at the time of the event.

Registration is open for both brands and media, for more information contact info@bikeconnectionagency.com or visit: bikeconnectionagency.com/demo/bike-connection-demo/.

