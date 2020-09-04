Bike-Drop launches to provide safe bike parking in central London

Rebecca Morley 4th September 2020 Community

Bike-Drop has been launched, aiming to provide safe and secure bike parking in central London.

The Government has recently committed to invest over £225 million in cycle lanes and cycling is anticipated to be ten times higher after restrictions are fully eased.

Bike-Drop brings more than 500 spaces to central London with a booking system based around a contactless QR code. Riders can make a reservation by the day (£6.50/day), week (£5.50/day) or month (£4.50/day) by selecting the pass that works best for them.

Drops:
– Oxford Circus
61 Great Portland Street, London
Contact: oxfordcircus@bike-drop.com | 020 7019 9000
Opening times: Mon-Sun, 6am-8pm

– Regent Street
56-60 Conduit Street, London
Contact: regentstreet@bike-drop.com | 020 7019 9000
Opening times: Mon-Sun, 6am-8pm

www.bike-drop.com

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below:

Tags

In other news...

Top five jobs of the week – 4th September

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on …

© Copyright 2020, BikeBiz. BizMedia