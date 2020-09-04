Bike-Drop launches to provide safe bike parking in central London

Share Facebook

Bike-Drop has been launched, aiming to provide safe and secure bike parking in central London.

The Government has recently committed to invest over £225 million in cycle lanes and cycling is anticipated to be ten times higher after restrictions are fully eased.

Bike-Drop brings more than 500 spaces to central London with a booking system based around a contactless QR code. Riders can make a reservation by the day (£6.50/day), week (£5.50/day) or month (£4.50/day) by selecting the pass that works best for them.

Drops:

– Oxford Circus

61 Great Portland Street, London

Contact: oxfordcircus@bike-drop.com | 020 7019 9000

Opening times: Mon-Sun, 6am-8pm

– Regent Street

56-60 Conduit Street, London

Contact: regentstreet@bike-drop.com | 020 7019 9000

Opening times: Mon-Sun, 6am-8pm

www.bike-drop.com

