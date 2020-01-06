Bike light Orb Droid launches on Kickstarter

The Orb Droid, an anti-theft lightset, has launched on Kickstarter.

The new bike light integrates “seamlessly” with a bike, and helps prevent the theft of vital and expensive components, the company behind it said.

The Droid should fit around 80% of all stems, it added, and the light will still be running after 36 hours of use.

“It’s the light that doesn’t get nicked when you stop for a coffee, or meet your friends for a drink,” said a statement. “It’s the light that is still there after that meeting you were in such a rush to get to, you didn’t have time to take your lights off for.

“It’s the light that’s always on your bike, so that when you get caught out later than you thought, you’re not left to ride home in the dark.”