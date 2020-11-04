Bike.Rent launches Crowdcube campaign

Share Facebook

Bike.Rent has launched a Crowdcube campaign with a target of £250,000.

Bike.Rent says it is “on a mission to become the world’s best bike rental platform”. It already has over 350 bike stores across 18 countries, and each year connects hundreds of thousands of bike renters to tens of thousands of bikes across the globe.

BikeRent Crowdcube pitch video from Doug Stoddart on Vimeo.

“Our customers use our comprehensive platform to manage every aspect of their rental operation,” said a statement. “We will leverage this base and plan to add a user search capability which will put the combined rental fleets of our bike stores at their fingertips.

“When Bike.Rent started, our aim was to solve the key bike rental store challenge; efficient fulfilment, managing bookings and bikes easily, so that picking up the right bike wasn’t hit and miss. With Bike.Rent Manager, this process is now easy.

“With our proven expertise, we think that now is the right time to expand the access of our platform to bike renters so that the rental fleets of all our bike stores are available from a single application. No more having to find a store online before making a booking by phone, email or perhaps online. Bikes will be booked from any of our bike stores using our app. We believe this will be of great interest to our stores and renters alike.

“Once the application is established there are further opportunities, including providing a platform for bike stores to sell on their used stock, giving them enhanced access features to help their marketing strategies, and giving users access to tours, activities and events. All synchronised with a seamless bike rental experience.”

The campaign can be viewed here.

