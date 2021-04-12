Bike Rental Manager moves closer to B2C goal following crowdfunding campaign

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Creators of bike rental software Bike Rental Manager (BRM) has surpassed its crowdfunding target, raising 123% of the initial £250,000 goal.

The team has started to implement its plans for growth by hiring two sales consultants and a customer success manager, who, along with recently appointed marketing agency Digital Ethos, will help to deliver BRM’s growth strategy and launch the B2C side of the rental platform Bike.Rent.

Founded by an ex-bike shop owner, BRM aims to make the bike rental experience seamless and fully integrated into the operations of bike stores around the globe, creating a digital ‘one stop shop’ for the rental experience. It offers bike shops: managing inventory, reservations, payments, maintenance, waivers, deliveries, tracking and reporting. The platform has already onboarded over 400 bike shops across 18 countries.

Based on the success of the CrowdCube campaign, the business plans to expand the access of the platform to consumers so that the rental fleets of all bike stores will be available from a single application.

Doug Stoddart, founder and CEO of Bike Rental Manager, said: “After the success of our crowdfunding campaign, it’s been great to see the momentum building in the business and we’re really excited to carry on this trajectory of growth.

“Once the B2C platform has been established there are further opportunities that we’d like to explore, including providing a platform for bike stores to sell their used stock, giving store owners enhanced access features to help their marketing strategies, and giving users access to tours, activities and events. All synchronised with a seamless bike rental experience.”

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: