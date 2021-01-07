Bike repair company havebike appoints Fusion Media as UK PR

Share Facebook

Independent bike repair company havebike has appointed Fusion Media as its UK PR agency.

The agency will help raise awareness of havebike across specialist, mainstream and national media titles as well as secure influencer partnerships.

“We are delighted to be working with Fusion Media whose expertise, passion and strategic knowledge of the cycling landscape in the UK is unrivalled,” said havebike founder Nick Brown. “We look forward to working with the team to help to raise our brand awareness and brand loyalty amongst cycling enthusiasts, bicycle users and those that have recently discovered the benefits of going by bike.”

Customers can use havebike’s online system to book three different levels of service where their bike will be collected, repaired and returned within 48-72 hours. The company is also trusted by London’s Police, Ambulance and Fire Brigade to build, customise and service their bicycle fleets to ensure they’re fit for purpose. havebike also has previously serviced large hire fleets, including Santander Cycles.

Adam Tranter, founder and CEO at Fusion Media, added: “havebike has identified a gap in the market and its work is allowing people to get back on their bikes quickly and efficiently with their convenient collect-and-drop service. At a time when cycling is on the up in the UK and has never been more important to the wider public, we’re looking forward to elevating havebike’s brand across a wide variety of media and influencers.”

