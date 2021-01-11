Bike repair workshop Handlebars opens new branch in Hyde Park

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bike repair workshop Handlebars has opened its latest branch at Hyde Park.

Since opening its first workshop this time last year, the London-based startup now with four branches: Monument & Bank, Islington, Shoreditch and Hyde Park, with several more planned for later in the year.

All services can be booked through the website and app. Users simply choose their location, the repair needed and a drop-off day that suits. The company also offers a collect and return service for customers in zones one-three.

Located in Connaught Village, the new branch has received a positive reception from the local community, Handlebars said.

The workshop also follows the company’s vision of taking disused urban spaces and turning them into repair workshops – the Hyde Park unit had sat empty for two years previously. All Handlebars workshops are built in spaces such as these.

To find out more about Handlebars, head to www.handlebars.io or download the Handlebars app, available for both iOS and android.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: