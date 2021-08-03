Bikeability Trust launches new cycling instructor bursary

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Bikeability Trust has launched a cycling instructor bursary, funded by the DfT.

All Bikeability cycling instructors must hold a Level 2 Award in Instructing Cycle Training, designed to ensure children are provided with the skills to cycle confidently and competently on today’s roads. A £500 bursary towards the cost of qualification is now available for individuals across the country who wish to become a cycle instructor.

“The role of a Bikeability cycle instructor offers a unique opportunity for a transition into a new, rewarding career,” said a statement. “Bikeability instructors enjoy flexible working, time outdoors and the chance to inspire the next generation to get on their bikes. All that is required prior to qualification is a positive attitude, passion for working with children – and ability to ride a bike!”

Emily Cherry, executive director of the Bikeability Trust, said: “Working as a Bikeability instructor has many benefits and it is a job which can really make a difference to children’s lives. With more people re-evaluating their careers due to the impact of COVID-19, accompanied by the launch of our bursary, we look forward to welcoming a more diverse range of candidates into the industry.”

Those interested in applying for the bursary can register their interest on the Bikeability website.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: