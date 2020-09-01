BikeBiz appoints Rebecca Morley as senior staff writer  

Share Facebook

BikeBiz has named Rebecca Morley as senior staff writer.

She takes up her new role from today, 1st September, having spent the past two years as staff writer on the industry-leading trade title.

“It’s with great pleasure that I’m able to confirm Rebecca’s promotion,” said BikeBiz and MMB editor James Groves. “Back in 2018, Rebecca became a fantastic addition the Future Publishing editorial roster, and her valued contribution to the BikeBiz brand has only increased as part of our transition to a closer-knit Biz Media team.

“She has done a fantastic job throughout her time here and her promotion is more than deserved.”

Morley added: “I’m thrilled to have been promoted to senior staff writer on BikeBiz. I’ve had a fantastic two years so far since I joined, reporting on the latest developments within the cycle trade and meeting the people behind them. I’ve also seen more initiatives aimed at increasing women’s participation in cycling, including Cycling UK’s 100 Women in Cycling, which I was lucky enough to be nominated for in 2019.

“I’m hugely excited about what the future holds and I also hope to inspire more women to join what is an incredibly exciting and innovative industry.”