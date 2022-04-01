BikeBiz April edition is now available

Share Facebook

The April edition of BikeBiz is live now. Read the digital edition online here.

This month’s comment is by Rebecca Morley, senior staff writer

No, don’t worry, we’ve not had an unexpected staffing change at BikeBiz that we haven’t told you about – Alex is still the editor of this magazine! But with this edition’s focus on industry diversity, I’m relishing the chance to greet you all this month.

We all know about the cycling industry’s lack of representation, both in ethnic and gender diversity, and for new and budding cyclists, walking into a shop and seeing only white, middle-aged cis men can be intimidating. It’s an issue many in the trade are aware of and are trying to address, and it’s encouraging to be hearing more of these discussions happening.

Something I do feel misses the mark however are women’s ranges that almost exclusively feature ‘feminine’ colours, perhaps also with baskets on them that are ‘perfect for carrying the shopping’. I’m not opposed at all to these designs or accessories, but do they have to be so gender-specific? I’ve also seen women’s bikes described as ‘ideal for taking the kids out’, something you would never see for the equivalent men’s model.

While I of course appreciate the efforts to promote women’s cycling, doing so in a way that reinforces gender stereotypes hardly seems like the way forward. Instead, just highlight how each model actually differs, and then ask the question: ‘Do these differences need to be explained by gender?’

Our April edition touches on this and more, as Pedal Revolution’s new managing director Kate Warner tells us about how her stores offer a welcoming atmosphere for women, and Bicycleworks’ Jake Voelcker outlines the issues with female-specific bikes and accessories.

We also all hear from all six finalists of last year’s BikeBiz Woman of the Year Award – winner Tayah Williams and runners up Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, Aneela McKenna, Irene McAleese, Michelle Jakeway and Nyree Hughes – on their experiences in cycling, and Tier Mobility’s Georgia Yexley discusses the value diversity and inclusion can bring to the cycling and micromobility industries.

Our editor Alex also speaks to ‘the most powerful woman in cycling’, Giant Bicycle Group’s Bonnie Tu, on how she’s helped grow women’s cycling – in an interview he says he’ll remember for a long time, struck by Tu’s infectious enthusiasm for all things cycling.

So dive in and we hope you’re inspired by what you read!

In this month’s edition of the BikeBiz magazine…

Diversity and inclusion: What can the bike trade learn from micromobility?

Rebecca Morley speaks to Georgia Yexley, general manager of Tier Mobility, about the value diversity and inclusion bring to the cycling and micromobility industries

BikeBiz Awards 2021: Women of the Year

Rebecca Morley catches up with last year’s BikeBiz Woman of the Year finalists to talk about their experiences in the cycle trade

Bike shops unite

Introduced in the UK four years ago, Local Bike Shop Day has become an ever-growing highlight on the calendar. Here’s how you can get involved on Saturday, 30th April

Have no doubt… and ride your bike

Dubbed ‘the most powerful woman in cycling’ Bonnie Tu, chairwoman of the Giant Bicycle Group and founder of Liv Cycling knows the trade inside out. BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger hears how Tu has helped grow women’s cycling

Five minutes with… Velomatch

Barry Scott, founder of digital marketplace Velomatch, sets out how the new platform can benefit retailers and consumers

Racing for the future

The E-bike Grand Prix is a new technology-driven race series, established with a mission to showcase electric bike development. Judith Rowan, global host cities director of the event, sets out the future of e-bikes



Revolutionary

Kate Warner recently took over as managing director of Pedal Revolution in Norwich. She tells BikeBiz about her plans as the new head of the two-store retailer

Who needs women’s bikes?

By Jake Voelcker, owner, Bicycleworks

New products and sector guides

All the latest developments in the market, plus a spotlight on women’s bikes and accessories, and workshop, tools and cleaning