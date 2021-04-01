BikeBiz April edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz April is now available online. This month, we hear how e-bikes can shake up the daily commute, more about Zwift’s Black Celebration Series and how artificial intelligence can improve active travel insights.

This month’s sector guides are cycle computers and triathlon.

How e-bikes can shake up the daily commute

By Jamie Milroy, co-founder and CEO at Dash Rides

BikeBiz Awards 2020

This month, we catch up with Innovation from a Newcomer winner Knaap Bikes and Bike Brand of the Year Specialized

Budget 2021-22 briefing

The ACT outlines the most relevant Budget policies for the retail sector

Cycling technology performs strongly during pandemic

Cycling is pushing boundaries, writes Sports Marketing Surveys’ Marc Anderman

Representation matters

Zwift recently launched the Black Celebration Series, aiming to celebrate the achievements of the black athletic community worldwide. Lisa Bourne, senior director, Diversity, Inclusion and Social Impact at Zwift, tells us how it came about

How can artificial intelligence improve active travel insights?

Sutton and Kingston Councils recently partnered with UK-based transport AI company Vivacity Labs. Rebecca Morley catches up with Vivacity Labs’ CEO Mark Nicholson to find out how the technology can help improve active travel insight and the safety of high footfall areas

Five minutes with… Megmeister

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Jos and Vanessa Ruiterman, founders of Megmeister

Quick, reliable, simple: Cyclorise on launching its first B2B

Rebecca Morley catches up with Cyclorise director Thomas Dibley on the launch of the distributor’s B2B website for IBDs