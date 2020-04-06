BikeBiz April is now available

Share Facebook

The April issue of BikeBiz is now available online. This edition weighs in on best practice and innovation in IBDs, looks at how e-mobility could fuse with the cycling industry, and catches up with Michelin, VeloSkin and Premax.

Set yourself apart from the rest

In 2019, Backyard Bike Shop was awarded the BikeBiz Award for Best Independent Bike Dealer, sponsored by Citrus-Lime. Six months on, owner Nic Vieri shares his shop’s story along with some best practice…

Back to basics

As the industry waits out COVID-19, Andy Budd, director of IBD sales at ZyroFisher, casts an eye to the future to consider how IBDs can increase store turnover and profitability by revamping their approach to P&A

A hybrid future?

By Mark Almond, director, Red Cloud Marketing and founder, Revo Bikes

E-scooters: A matter of when, not if

Pure Scooters recently rebranded to encompass all e-mobility solutions, including e-bikes. James Groves sits down with CEO Adam Norris and international managing director Peter Kimberley – now of Pure Electric – to find out more about how this flourishing trend could fuse with the cycling industry

Introducing the StormChaser

Rebecca Morley finds out all about ABUS’ new premium model

A 125-year obsession

Nick Bull, Michelin’s commercial market product manager for the UK, ROI and Nordics, provides some insight into the brand’s plans for 2020 and beyond…

What does the 2020 Budget mean for cycling?

The chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the 2020 Budget earlier this year, including £27 million for main roads and over £1 billion from the Transforming Cities Fund. Rebecca Morley looks at the impact it could have on cycling

From concept to reality: VeloSkin on creating a cyclist-specific skincare brand

Founder Chris Bairstow tells Rebecca Morley how VeloSkin stands out from the crowd

Five minutes with: Premax

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Premax founder and CEO Randall Cooper as the brand look to expand its UK presence

Safety first

Protected cycle space in London has tripled since 2016. Rebecca Morley meets with Sadiq Khan to look further into the Mayor of London’s achievement and what it means for the capital

What will Local Bike Shop Day bring in 2020?

BikeBiz caught up with the ACT to find out more about what we can expect to see this year – should the current climate allow it

(Note – Local Bike Shop Day 2020 has now been postponed, with more information on a new date to follow)

COVID-19: IBD guidance

All “non-essential” shops must close due to the spread of COVID-19. However, this does not apply to bike shops, meaning it remains up to cycle shops owners to decide whether to remain open for business, fully or partially. In response, the Bicycle Association has published the following guidance for retailers…