BikeBiz August edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz August is now available online. This month we examine the UK MTB market, catch up with Mondraker and Rockstop, and hear about this year’s Local Bike Shop Day.

This month’s sector guides are MTB and accessories and winter and protective clothing.

Technology is key to success for IBDs

James Steel, director at cloud-based EPOS solution provider Citrus-Lime, is concerned for IBDs yet to adopt extended payment and fulfilment options for customers

Is subscription the future of urban cycling?

We’re witnessing the end of bike ownership in urban areas, writes Tom Hares, co-founder and CEO of Buzzbike

The rise of MTB

Rebecca Morley examines the UK mountain bike market and what’s behind the rise in popularity

Product partner: E-bikes for all

Nico Law introduces Polish e-bike manufacturer EBFEC as it seeks new distribution deals

‘The time is now’

Rebecca Morley visits MiRiDER’s new production facility in Wigan to find out more about the brand, its ambitions and what makes it unique

Mondraker on going dealer direct in the UK

Mondraker UK country manager Richie Rowland talks to Rebecca Morley about new strategies, market differences and industry innovations

Get a grip on your business

James Smith, founder of sports consulting agency James Smith Group, offers a fresh method of measuring business performance

Bicycle Association launches Census of UK cycling industry

All in the UK cycle industry are invited to take part, be that as a retailer, distributor, manufacturer, hire operator, insurer, service provider, trainer or event organiser, or any other cycle industry business

Five minutes with… Rockstop

This month, BikeBiz catches up with Rockstop sales manager Cat Stables

Celebrating our local bike shops

BikeBiz catches up with the ACT to find out more about this year’s Local Bike Shop Day