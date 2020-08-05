BikeBiz August edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz August is now available – and we’re celebrating our 175th issue.

This month we focus on positive evolution, innovation and ambition throughout the cycling industry, including Raleigh UK’s new chapter, the rise of e-cargo, Velorim’s National Bicycle Tyre Recycling scheme and why 3D printing could be the future of custom carbon bike building.

This month’s sector guides are mountain bikes and accessories and stocking fillers.

A land of opportunities

By Stacey MacNaught, founder of SEO agency MacNaught Digital

Sustainability, brand development and recruiting from within: Raleigh on life in lockdown

James Groves sits down with newly-appointed Raleigh UK managing director Lee Kidger as he talks e-mobility, COVID-19 and continual development

Printer is coming

Henry Furniss tells Rebecca Morley why 3D printing could be the future of custom carbon bike building

Delivering change

Rebecca Morley examines how changing travel habits and online shopping trends will impact demand for e-cargo bikes

Value-added Tacx

Following the acquisition of Tacx last year, Garmin is bringing distribution and marketing in-house as of 1st August. James Groves catches up with Andrew Silver, Garmin’s European product manager for fitness and cycling

How accessible is active travel infrastructure?

Rebecca Morley catches up with Wheels for Wellbeing director Isabelle Clement to find out why disabled people’s freedom of movement must be prioritised post-lockdown

Solving a major ecological issue

Following two years of research and development, Velorim has launched its National Bicycle Tyre Recycling Scheme. James Groves caught up with director Richard Lawrence to find out more

At your service

Cycle shops have seen a boom in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how has this affected the repairs and servicing side of business? Rebecca Morley investigates

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: