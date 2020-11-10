BikeBiz Awards 2019 one year on: Backyard Bike Shop

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, as we all continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding live events and COVID-19. But while the world has undoubtedly changed since 2019’s ceremony at The Cycle Show, it still remains more vital than ever to recognise and celebrate the hard work of professionals and companies within the cycling sector.

As we look ahead to 2020’s edition, BikeBiz caught up with last year’s winners to find out what they’ve been up to since. Today, we hear from Backyard Bike Shop, winner of Best Independent Bike Dealer 2019.

How has 2020 been for Backyard – what successes and challenges have you had this year?

2020 has been a strange one with everything going on, but fortunately has been a very busy year with a lot of new people cycling. A lot of people who aren’t new to cycling have decided to also upgrade their bikes and get out a lot more. This has been great for our workshop. We’ve had a few struggles with finding stock, but we’ve been fortunate to pick up a lot of new brands and suppliers. Our cafe had to close due to the lockdown, and it’s still a struggle with restrictions, but we’ve coped well considering.

How do you think retail has changed in recent months and what trends have you observed?

We’ve seen the average spend go up a fair bit this year. We reckon it’s due to people spending more time on their bikes, and using it as their main recreational outlet. Summer gravel has been massively popular as well, and more than half our builds are gravel bikes now. Gravel has been great for accessory sales as well.

What did it mean to win a BikeBiz Award last year?

It was unexpected but felt really good. We are still a fairly new shop and have a lot of goals we still want to achieve. Since winning, we’ve had a lot of new brands approaching us as well and it’s been great being able to expand on what we can offer.

Why is it so important to celebrate and recognise companies within the cycling industry, especially during this time?

A lot of people have been working really hard during this crisis to help people get out on bikes. Everything from distributors helping shops get stock, and supporting them with dropshipping and making it easier. Individuals spreading awareness of the benefits of cycling and getting more diversity in the sport. The Awards give these people some recognition for all the hard work done. It’s a great thing and we hope it will continue.