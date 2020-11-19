BikeBiz Awards 2019 one year on: Madison

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, as we all continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding live events and COVID-19. But while the world has undoubtedly changed since 2019’s ceremony at The Cycle Show, it still remains more vital than ever to recognise and celebrate the hard work of professionals and companies within the cycling sector.

As we look ahead to 2020’s edition, BikeBiz caught up with last year’s winners to find out what they’ve been up to since. Today, we hear from Dominic Langan, CEO, Madison, which won P&A Distributor of the Year 2019.

How has 2020 been for Madison?

We had a great iceBike* this year and were feeling very upbeat at that time. We had changed our sales team structure after many years of the same and we had lots of plans for the year ahead. However, we did not anticipate quite how seismic the changes would be. We adapted fast to the challenges of COVID and worked hard to support our customers in every way we could. It has just been a fantastically busy and very different six months with sales more than 50% up over the same period last year.

How do you think the market has changed in recent months?

After some relatively flat years, 2020 has been a real boost for the cycle industry in the UK and globally. Many new people took up cycling during the pandemic and I really hope they will continue to ride when all this is over. I also hope the Government and local authorities will use this uplift in cycling to take the need for infrastructure change seriously, to encourage and protect cyclists from other road users and to reduce the number of cars on the road to help meet our emissions commitments.

What did it mean to win a BikeBiz Award last year?

It is always great to win an award and to win the BikeBiz P&A Distributor of the Year last year is a particularly pleasing accolade to receive. It is a real shot in the arm for the entire team at Madison who all work so hard for the brands we represent and it is great to see some recognition for that, especially when it is voted for by the industry.

How important do you believe it is to celebrate companies within the cycling industry, especially during this time?

We are in the middle of a global pandemic which is touching the lives of everyone on the planet. These are anxious and challenging times and thankfully, the cycle industry is weathering this particular storm very well and we should really be celebrating that fact.

We work in a fantastic industry and this summer the bicycle came to the forefront, as people took to the bike for physical and mental wellbeing let alone being seen by the Government as essential to the transportation strategy. Let’s hope people remember the spring and summer of 2020 and how the bike represented freedom and escape for many and that the independent bike shop was there for them when nearly everything else was shut.

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The winners will be revealed online on Friday 11th December. For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

Tannus Tyres will act as the headline sponsor for this year’s BikeBiz Awards, and will also sponsor the Innovation from a Newcomer Award. Pure Electric is sponsoring the Cycle Advocacy Award for 2020.

