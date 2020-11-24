BikeBiz Awards 2019 one year on: Muc-Off

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, as we all continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding live events and COVID-19. But while the world has undoubtedly changed since 2019’s ceremony at The Cycle Show, it still remains more vital than ever to recognise and celebrate the hard work of professionals and companies within the cycling sector.

As we look ahead to 2020’s edition, BikeBiz caught up with last year’s winners to find out what they’ve been up to since. Today, we hear from Muc-Off, winner of P&A Brand of the Year 2019.

How has 2020 been for Muc-Off?

It’s been a year like no other, that’s for sure! However, as a business in an industry that has seen a boom under lockdown, as well as being able to remain agile and create a completely versatile range of sanitisers and cleaners (in just three weeks!), we are stoked to say that Muc-Off has seen double-digit growth and expects to be significantly ahead of forecast by the end of 2020.

Our major success, though, has come through being in the position to make a real difference in combating COVID-19. Not only are we able to make products that protect people against the spread, but we’ve also donated thousands of sanitising products to NHS and frontline workers and continue to donate 10% of profits from this new range into the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

How has the market changed in recent months?

We’ve seen a real boom in cycling, especially with non-enthusiasts, i.e. leisure cyclists and commuters. Cycling is becoming more mainstream and we’re committed to ensuring this boom is sustained. It’s why we’ve signed up to the ‘Bike is Best’ initiative and have increased our investment in creating educational and inspirational content and activations targeted at entry-level cyclists, with the aim to help break down some of the barriers to getting out on two wheels and make it more fun!

What did it mean to win a BikeBiz Award last year?

It was a huge privilege to take home the P&A Brand of the Year Award last year. It really underlines the success of our dealer direct programme as well as the popularity of our products and services within the UK cycling industry.

Why is it so important to celebrate companies within the industry, especially during this time?

This year has been a tough one for many and everyone in the industry seems completely slammed, so to take a moment to step back and recognise and celebrate our achievements is super important. It gives us the energy and motivation to keep pedalling forward full gas!

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The winners will be revealed online on Friday 11th December. For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

Tannus Tyres will act as the headline sponsor for this year’s BikeBiz Awards, and will also sponsor the Innovation from a Newcomer Award. Pure Electric is sponsoring the Cycle Advocacy Award for 2020.

www.bikebizawards.com

www.tannus.co.uk

www.pureelectric.com