BikeBiz Awards reveals shortlist for 2020 digital ceremony

BikeBiz has carefully sifted through the nominations for this year’s Awards and we can now reveal those companies that have made it into the shortlist.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling.

The online vote will close on Friday 27th November and the results will determine the 2020 BikeBiz Awards winners.

Congratulations to everyone listed below, and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter!

The finalists for the BikeBiz Awards 2020 are:

Best Independent Bike Dealer

  • Berkshire Cycles
    Criterium Cycles
    Mountain Mania Cycles
    Phoenix Cycleworks
    Rides on Air
    The Bike Stable

Best Omnichannel Retailer

  • Freewheel
    Pure Electric
    Ribble Cycles
    Rutland Cycling
    Sigma Sports
    Velorution

Best Retailer Services

  • bikefitting.com
    Citrus-Lime
    Green Commute Initiative
    The ACT
    The Bicycle Association
    Unearth Marketing

Innovation from a Newcomer

  • Busby
    Knaap Bikes
    Leopard Tech
    Ochain
    Superstrata
    SureShift

Bike Distributor of the Year

  • Cycling Sports Group
    Raleigh UK
    Scott Sports
    Silverfish UK
    Sportline
    ZyroFisher

P&A Distributor of the Year

  • Ison Distribution
    Madison
    Oxford
    Raleigh UK
    Silverfish UK
    ZyroFisher

Bike Brand of the Year

  • Cube
    Genesis
    Revel Bikes
    Scott Sports
    Specialized
    Vaast Bikes

P&A Brand of the year

  • Campagnolo
    Elite
    Elvedes
    Muc-Off
    Thomson
    Topeak

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

  • Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides
    Georgia Yexley, Beryl
    Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
    Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher
    Rachael Gurney, Off Road CC
    Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric

  • #BikeisBest
    Brompton Bike Hire
    Cycling UK
    LEVA-EU
    Sustrans
    Trash Free Trails

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The winners will be revealed online on Friday 11th December.

