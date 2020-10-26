BikeBiz Awards reveals shortlist for 2020 digital ceremony

Share Facebook

BikeBiz has carefully sifted through the nominations for this year’s Awards and we can now reveal those companies that have made it into the shortlist.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling.

The online vote will close on Friday 27th November and the results will determine the 2020 BikeBiz Awards winners.

Congratulations to everyone listed below, and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter!

The finalists for the BikeBiz Awards 2020 are:

Best Independent Bike Dealer

Berkshire Cycles

Criterium Cycles

Mountain Mania Cycles

Phoenix Cyc leworks

Rides on Air

The Bike Stable

Best Omnichannel Retailer

Freewheel

Pure Electric

Ribble Cycles

Rutland Cycling

Sigma Sports

Velorution

Best Retailer Services

bikefitting.com

Citrus-Lime

Green Commute Initia tive

The ACT

The Bicycle Association

Unearth Marketing

Innovation from a Newcomer

Busby

Knaap Bikes

Leopard Tech

Ochain

Superstrata

SureShift

Bike Distributor of the Year

Cycling Sports Group

Raleigh UK

Scott Sports

Silverfish UK

Sportline

ZyroFisher

P&A Distributor of the Year

Ison Distribution

Madison

Oxford

Raleigh UK

Silverfish UK

ZyroFisher

Bike Brand of the Year

Cube

Genesis

Revel Bikes

Scott Sports

Specialized

Vaast Bikes

P&A Brand of the year

Campagnolo

Elite

Elvedes

Muc-Off

Thomson

Topeak

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides

Georgia Yexley, Beryl

Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit

Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher

Rachael Gurney, Off Road CC

Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric

#BikeisBest

Brompton Bike Hire

Cycling UK

LEVA-EU

Sustrans

Trash Free Trails

The Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, forgoing a live event to ensure those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The winners will be revealed online on Friday 11th December.

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

Pure Electric is sponsoring the Cycle Advocacy Award at the BikeBiz Awards 2020. The specialist electric mobility retailer has stores nationwide, offering a range of e-scooters, e-bikes and accessories, together with e-bike demo centres in selected stores, plus service and repair centres.

