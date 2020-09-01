BikeBiz Awards goes digital for 2020

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz Awards will return for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, honouring the innovative brands, incredible retailers and outstanding individuals that keep the wheels of the UK cycle industry turning.

Entries will open next Monday, 7th September, where members of the cycling trade community are invited to put themselves in the running for one of our prestigious awards using the quick and easy online form. Cycling enthusiasts are also encouraged to nominate their favourite brands, retailers and individuals in any relevant category.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene. The scheme offers an array of expertly-curated categories, designed to reflect the vibrant nature of the sector: from prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

Most importantly, the BikeBiz Awards puts the decision-making power in the hands of industry professionals and cycling enthusiasts – as who could be better qualified to select the very best in the sector than those who live & breathe cycling?

Despite the uncertainty surrounding live events, the organisers of the BikeBiz Awards have decided that now, perhaps more than ever before, it is vital to recognise and celebrate the hard work of professionals and companies from across the cycling sector.

The BikeBiz Awards will continue its longstanding tradition of honouring the industry’s very best but will forgo a live event in 2020, so those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

The entry and decision-making process will follow the usual format, with the winners being revealed online on Friday 11th December.

The categories for this year’s Awards are:

– BikeBiz Woman of the Year

– Best Omnichannel Retailer

– Bike Distributor of the Year

– P&A Brand of the Year

– Best Retailer Services

– Best Independent Bike Dealer

– P&A Distributor of the Year

– Bike Brand of the Year

– Innovation from a Newcomer

– Cycle Advocacy Award

For sponsorship and promotion opportunities, please contact Richard Setters.

www.bikebizawards.com